Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
May 13, 2019 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
In particular, 364,489 foreigners arrived in Armenia in the reporting period against the 346,458 million people who took a trip to the country in the first three months of 2018.
Armenia is among the 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe, according to new data from the UN World Tourism Organization.
Across the globe, international tourism arrivals grew by nearly 6 percent to 1.4 billion last year, according to preliminary figures out Monday, January 21 from the United Nations World Tourism Organization. That’s on top of 7 percent growth in 2017, and higher than the 4-5 percent growth the tourism body expected to see last year
