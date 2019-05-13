Armenian soldier wounded by Azeri troops regains consciousness

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian soldier, Aganik Zoroglyan, who was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on May 4 has regained consciousness, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Monday, May 13.

Citing a positive dynamics in Zoroglyan’s health condition, Hovhannisyan said the soldier has been able to speak to his parents.

Zoroglyan, born in 1998, was wounded in one of the military posts of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations.