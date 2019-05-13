Mexican state of Michoacán recognizes Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Congress of the Mexican state of Michoacán has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the proposal of Cristina Portillo, а deputy from Morena party, Quadratin reports.

The lawmaker invited the consul of Armenia, Jack Sahakian, to the public session. She said that there is a legal and diplomatic opportunity for the Mexican state to reconsider and take an official stand on the matter.

Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.