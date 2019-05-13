Armenian sappers demine 26,000 square meters in Syria
May 13, 2019 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sappers in Syria have cleared an area of 25,860 square meters from mines since February 19.
According to a Facebook post from the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise, the group of specialists from Armenia have uncovered anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, and other products.
The doctors of the humanitarian group have provided therapeutic and surgical services to some 800 citizens, the Center said.
Clinical, biochemical and laboratory tests have also been carried out for as many as 959 patients
Armenian specialists continue the humanitarian mission.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in the past that sending a humanitarian mission to Syria means responding in kind to the people who helped Armenians fleeing the Genocide in 1915.
