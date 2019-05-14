// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million

May 14, 2019 - 11:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.

As of January 31, the country's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.

Ratings agency Moody's had earlier said that Armenia was among the smaller emerging economies most vulnerable to refinancing risks, because they face a combination of large upcoming repayments and low foreign currency reserves. The country has $500 million coming up for repayment in 2020, which translates to 3.9 percent of GDP.

Armenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two monthsArmenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two months
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine

Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22
Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr.
World Bank OKs $500 million CPF for ArmeniaWorld Bank OKs $500 million CPF for Armenia
The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors endorsed the 2019-23 Country Partnership Framework for Armenia.
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

Romanian carrier TAROM sells two Airbus A310 to Armenia Airways
Business Armenia promotes investment at EBRD's London event
Armenia among world's innovation achievers, says UN report
IMF raises Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 to 6%
Obesity: Key role of a brain protein revealed in new study

The brain can adjust food intake and energy expenditure—and, ultimately, control its owner's weight.
Artsakh parliamentary delegation will arrive in Yerevan

A delegation of Artsakh lawmakers head by parliament speaker ashot Ghulyan will arrive in Yerevan.
Council of Europe Congress carrying out monitoring visit to Armenia

A delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe is carrying out a monitoring visit to Armenia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.