German churches receive terror threats over Armenian Genocide events
May 15, 2019 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Terror threats have been made against European churches marking the Armenian Genocide, according to the the Vienna-based Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe.
The independent organization was founded with the help of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences.
Vandals and thieves have damaged at least eight Christian churches in Germany since early April, Crux Now reports citing the Observatory.
Churches have also been attacked, apparently at random, in Scotland, England, France, Poland, Spain, Italy and Austria.
The Observatory revealed that terror threats were made against churches marking the Armenian Genocide in the German cities of Stuttgart and Frankfurt, causing the events to be canceled.
It also reported continued attacks on churches in France, despite the national outpouring of grief that followed the fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral April 15.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
The two are expected to attend a dinner on the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Tiger Forces to redeploy some units to northeast Latakia Tiger Forces will be tasked with helping the 42nd Brigadeof the 4th Armored Division capture the mountaintop town of Kabani.
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Britons named world's biggest binge drinkers in new report When it comes to gender, women consistently reported feeling regret after drinking more often than men.
Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26 The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.