German churches receive terror threats over Armenian Genocide events

PanARMENIAN.Net - Terror threats have been made against European churches marking the Armenian Genocide, according to the the Vienna-based Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe.

The independent organization was founded with the help of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences.

Vandals and thieves have damaged at least eight Christian churches in Germany since early April, Crux Now reports citing the Observatory.

Churches have also been attacked, apparently at random, in Scotland, England, France, Poland, Spain, Italy and Austria.

The Observatory revealed that terror threats were made against churches marking the Armenian Genocide in the German cities of Stuttgart and Frankfurt, causing the events to be canceled.

It also reported continued attacks on churches in France, despite the national outpouring of grief that followed the fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral April 15.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.