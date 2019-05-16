"Game of Thrones" fans start petition demanding HBO remake season 8

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" is almost finished for good, and some fans have been voicing their dissatisfaction with how the story is unfolding.

Some are so unhappy, in fact, it seems they want to convince HBO to remake the entire season 8 by replacing Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with new writers at the helm, CNet reports.

A fan named Dylan D. started a Change.org petition asking HBO to redo the entire season. The petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers," has reached some 300,000 signatures as of this writing.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," Dylan D. posted. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

While the petition doesn't detail specific plot grievances, many fans were notably upset when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) executed Lord Varys by Drogon's fire, then proceeded to storm King's Landing and kill men, women and children even after the bells of surrender sounded.