"Game of Thrones" fans start petition demanding HBO remake season 8
May 16, 2019 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" is almost finished for good, and some fans have been voicing their dissatisfaction with how the story is unfolding.
Some are so unhappy, in fact, it seems they want to convince HBO to remake the entire season 8 by replacing Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with new writers at the helm, CNet reports.
A fan named Dylan D. started a Change.org petition asking HBO to redo the entire season. The petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers," has reached some 300,000 signatures as of this writing.
"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," Dylan D. posted. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"
While the petition doesn't detail specific plot grievances, many fans were notably upset when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) executed Lord Varys by Drogon's fire, then proceeded to storm King's Landing and kill men, women and children even after the bells of surrender sounded.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
Partner news
Latest news
Tiger Forces to redeploy some units to northeast Latakia Tiger Forces will be tasked with helping the 42nd Brigadeof the 4th Armored Division capture the mountaintop town of Kabani.
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Britons named world's biggest binge drinkers in new report When it comes to gender, women consistently reported feeling regret after drinking more often than men.
Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26 The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.