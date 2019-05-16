Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.

Europe Day 2019 activities are being held under the "Road to Europe" theme. This year the celebrations are held in 5 Armenian cities and will be culminated in Yerevan. The first Europe Day regional open-air celebration was held in Kapan on May 11.

Yeghegnadzor hosted the Europe Day celebration activities on May 12. Ijevan will host the celebration on May 17, Dilijan - on May 18, Gyumri will host the celebrations on May 19 and Yerevan will host a classical concert (Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony) on May 21 and the open air event on May 26.

Nordic walking attended by the EU Ambassador, an infofair and a big open air concert with the participation of Armenian and European famous artists are planned to be held in Yerevan on May 26 in the frames of the Europe Day 2019.

Europe Day celebration in Tavush marz will be held on May 17 and 18. The celebration will be held at the Fountain Square in Ijevan on May 17. The EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski and Ijevan Municipality representatives will welcome and congratulate the audience on the Europe Day.

This year as well, participants of outdoor public events will have an opportunity to learn more about Europe and EU-funded projects in Armenia, get acquainted with the projects’ results, enjoy good music, participate in various competitions and get interesting gifts. Various contests are designed for children and adults at Fountain Square in Ijevan, and Aram MP3 will perform at the end of the event.

Celebration at the Central Square in Dilijan will be held on May 18. The EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski and Dilijan Municipality representatives will welcome and congratulate the audience on the Europe Day. The EU-funded projects' beneficiaries will participate in the event in Tavsuh marz at the Central Square in Dilijan, every visitor may become a participant or find a commom cooperation hints with different projects. Also, a number of contests for children and adults are designed and Aram MP3 will perform at the end of the event.