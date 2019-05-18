Karabakh troops remain committed to ceasefire
May 18, 2019 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 80 ceasefire violations - more than 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 12 տօ 18, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
The OSCE Mission conducted a monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, May 14.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
Top stories
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
The two are expected to attend a dinner on the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Jailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soon Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Kim Kardashian reveals name of fourth child with Kanye West Kim Kardashian West and her husband, the musician Kanye West, have named their new child Psalm after its recent birth via surrogate.
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Movie theater with actual beds opens in Switzerland Of course, the cinema has the latest technology like IMAX laser and Dolby Atmos and serves gourmet foods.