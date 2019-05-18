Karabakh troops remain committed to ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 80 ceasefire violations - more than 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 12 տօ 18, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

The OSCE Mission conducted a monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, May 14.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.