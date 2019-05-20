Pashinyan stops by a court in Yerevan, chats with demonstrators
May 20, 2019 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, May 20 morning stopped by one of the courts blocked by the residents of Armenia to chat with the protesters.
Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all the courts in the country since early Monday morning after Pashinyan urged them to take to the streets in a live message on Sunday.
The PM observed the situation and left almost immediately, promising to provide more details at noon.
President Armen Sarkissian said, meanwhile, that the fact that democratic processes in the Republic of Armenia are irreversible should not raise doubts in either Armenia or its borders.
All branches of government - legislative, executive and judicial - must reflect the collective will of the people of Armenia and serve their constitutional goals, Sarkissian said.
