Expert: Armenia PM falling back on populism

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nate Schenkkan, Director for Special Research at Freedom House, has accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of populism after he called on the people to block access to courts across the country.

"The danger in post-revolutionary Armenia was always that Pashinyan, lacking the ability to transform the country quickly or sustainably, would fall back on the populism that got him into power. Here we are," Schenkkan said in a tweet.

Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all the courts in the country since early Monday, May 20 morning after Pashinyan urged them to take to the streets in a live message on Sunday.

President Armen Sarkissian said in a message that the fact that democratic processes in the Republic of Armenia are irreversible should not raise doubts in either Armenia or its borders.

All branches of government - legislative, executive and judicial - must reflect the collective will of the people of Armenia and serve their constitutional goals, Sarkissian said.