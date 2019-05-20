Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine's new President
May 20, 2019 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister has Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on assuming the office of President.
"Anchored on traditional friendship, the Armenian-Ukrainian ties have been continuously developing ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the same time, I should note that the considerable potential inherent in our bilateral relations has not been fully tapped so far," Pashinyan said in the messeage sent on Monday, May 20.
"Armenia is ready to deepen and expand Armenian-Ukrainian interstate relations in all areas of mutual interest."
The head of the Armenian government said he is hopeful that through joint efforts the two countries can raise bilateral cooperation to a new level in the best interest of of both nations.
"Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm my invitation for you to visit Armenia. I wish you new achievements in building the Ukraine of your dream, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ukraine,” Pashinyan said.
Zelensky, who has no previous political experience, scored a landslide victory in last month's presidential election.
In the election the former television actor ousted incumbent Petro Poroshenko, who had been in power since 2014.
Zelensky has promised to tackle corruption, but has given few details of his plans since winning by a landslide on 21 April.
