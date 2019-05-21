Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.

Pashinyan was meeting a group of students from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, who have arrived in Armenia to learn more about Armenia’s system of governance, the ongoing reforms and transformations.

The Prime Minister weighed in on the current developments in the country and stressed that his government is strongly committed to developing and strengthening democracy, which will bring about new real changes in Armenia’s public life.

According to Pashinyan, it is important that the citizens are participating in the reform process, enabling the government to carry out the proposed changes.

“We are optimistic and confident in our present day and the future. We are convinced that we will achieve the proposed goals,” the head of government said.

Pashinyan also cited the lack of judicial power in the country as a problem that needs to be tackled.

The Premier said Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system. The lack of such a system, he said, is "the number one threat to the country, and therefore, its soonest possible tackling is a nationwide imperative."

The Prime Minister then answered a few questions by the students concerning the government’s priorities, judicial reforms, his government's anti-corruption campaign, human rights, civil society, Armenia’s foreign policy and other issues.