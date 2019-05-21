Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two years following the untimely death of Chris Cornell, his former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello and System of A Down's Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".

Morello and Tankian have had a long history with each other, including their work with the Axis of Justice.

Tankian had also worked closely with Cornell for the soundtrack to the 2016 film "The Promise", which was set five years into the Ottoman Empire, prior to the Armenian Genocide.