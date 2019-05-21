// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell (video)

Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
 May 21, 2019 - 10:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two years following the untimely death of Chris Cornell, his former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello and System of A Down's Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".

Morello and Tankian have had a long history with each other, including their work with the Axis of Justice.

Tankian had also worked closely with Cornell for the soundtrack to the 2016 film "The Promise", which was set five years into the Ottoman Empire, prior to the Armenian Genocide.

Related links:
Watch Serj Tankian and Tom Morello's Live Tribute To Chris Cornell
 Top stories
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth babyKim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in ArmeniaDaron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down albumDaron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Kim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interviewKim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interview
Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Colin Firth was 'awestruck' watching Cher in Mamma Mia 2
44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour
"Spitak" about Armenia quake joins Best Foreign Language Oscar race
International Contemporary Art Exhibition opening in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Short ultrasound pulses improve drug delivery to brain: study A new focused ultrasound approach — low-energy, rapid, short-pulsed ultrasound — can open the blood–brain barrier.
Ukraine urges U.S. to increase sanctions on Russia
AI diagnoses lung cancer better than specialist doctors Artificial intelligence is better than specialist doctors at diagnosing lung cancer, a US study suggests.
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.