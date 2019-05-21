Security Council chief meets Armenian community leaders in DC

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan stopped by the headquarters of the Armenian National Committee of America during his working visit to the United States.

At the beginning of the meeting, Grigoryan presented the details of his working visit, the meetings he held and whose he was planning to have.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, meanwhile, unveiled the current activity and goals of the committee.

During the meeting in Washington, political processes in Armenia and issues relating to the development of Armenian-American relations were discussed.

The Security Council Secretary also met the Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, Brian Arduni.

The sides discussed Armenian-American relations, issues of cooperation between the Armenian community of the United States and Diaspora structures.