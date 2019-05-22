EU says ready to assist Armenia in judiciary reform process
May 22, 2019 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union welcomes the resolute approach of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when it comes to reforms in the country's judiciary and is ready to assist in the process, head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters Tuesday, May 21.
Switalski says the EU accepts Pashinyan’s statement as a commitment to implement changes in the judiciary.
He said the Armenian government should be confident that Yerevan can rely on the bloc on the way to the implementation of the reforms.
According to the ambassador, the EU has started political dialogue with Armenia and is encouraging the government to carry on with the reforms through dialogue with civil society and the court system.
Switalski added that the reforms should be realized in compliance with the country's Constitution and international commitments of Armenia, including to the Council of Europe.
A statement by Pashinyan called on citizens to block the entrances and exits of courts on May 19. While later urging them to open the entrances, Pashinyan launched the start of reforms in the court system.
Following the move, Yuliya Lovochkina and Andrej Sircelj, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Armenia, warned the country to refrain from pressuring its judiciary.
