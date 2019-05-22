Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
May 22, 2019 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A bus carrying tourists in Italy plunged off the highway and flipped over on Wednesday, May 22.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
A 40-year-old-woman was killed, 19 other passengers were injured, Vesti.ru reports.
The woman in the front seat, who probably was the guide, flew through the window, after which the bus flipped and crashed onto her. The rescuers discovered her body only after lifting the bus with a crane.
While the cause of the accident has yet to be revealed, the bus driver has been tested for alcohol, but the results have not been made public.
It is possible that the man could fall asleep at the wheel or lose control of the bus on a wet road after rain.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Koscielny blasts UEFA after Mkhitaryan left out of UEL final Koscielny slammed the decision to play the final in Azerbaijan, which will host the decider on May 29.
Armenian gymnasts headed for international tournament in Russia The team consists of two gymnasts - an adult and a young one - who will perform in the all-around and individual events.
Turkey closes ports to Iranian oil That would mean Ankara is fully complying with the US drive to cut Iran’s crude shipments on the world oil market to zero.
Women with sleep apnea at greater risk of cancer OSA, where the airways close completely or partially many times during sleep, reduces the levels of oxygen in the blood.