VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center launch 2019 housing project in Armenia
May 23, 2019 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The goal to move families from metal containers and half-built houses and to free them from despair continues to be implemented within the special program. This year, VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, started construction projects from the Armenian village of Parpi. The housing program, being implemented by partner organizations, gives low-income families an opportunity to build homes on their own and with the help of volunteers. The program significantly contributes to the well-being of the families.
The Knyazyans have been living in a metal container for 20 years. They moved here after marriage and lived in the absence of basic housing conditions. The father of the family, Sergo, tried to build a house, but could not go further than building the walls of the house. The efforts were useless due to the lack of financial resources and many other existing problems. The family continued living in a metal container nurturing the hope of having a home one day.
“My son and I work hard to provide for the everyday needs of the family, but we are not able to continue the construction of the house. We live without any housing conditions; there is neither a bathroom nor a kitchen in the metal container. There is only dampness that comes with rains, and cold walls. Thanks to your support, the dream of my family to have a home will become a reality,” said Sergo, the family father.
The heads and staff members of the partnering organizations joined the family for house construction to give them hope for a bright future.
“We kick start the first construction of this year. The long cherished dream of this family will be made true, which have been united by a willingness to be useful to our compatriots. That is one of the most important achievements of the program. That urge to help others, the empathy, willingness and purpose are very important for the construction. I am confident that this positive energy will fill this home with joy and light. And if everyone is united to be useful to one another, our country will flourish,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
“Owing to the housing program implemented together with VivaCell-MTS, the Knyazyan family will soon feel the happiness of having own a home. I give great importance to also helping families with volunteering activities. We aim to assist families to build their homes and to inspire faith in the future,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.
Top stories
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine have been endorsed as pilot countries, for which technical support will be provided.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Djibouti establish diplomatic relations Armenian and Djibouti Permanent Representatives Mher Margaryan and Mohamed Siad Doualeh signed the document.
Arsenal, Chelsea sending back 6,000 tickets to UEFA The Gunners have been cold-calling and emailing season-ticket holders and members to try to get rid of their 2,500 seats.
4,000 attend USC Innovate Armenia program Innovate Armenia, the festival of ideas and innovation, took place at the University of Southern California on May 18․
Armenia PM reaffirmed of Council of Europe's support to reforms Thorbjørn Jagland had a telephone conversation with Nikol Pashinyan about the current situation in the country.