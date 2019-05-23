VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center launch 2019 housing project in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The goal to move families from metal containers and half-built houses and to free them from despair continues to be implemented within the special program. This year, VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, started construction projects from the Armenian village of Parpi. The housing program, being implemented by partner organizations, gives low-income families an opportunity to build homes on their own and with the help of volunteers. The program significantly contributes to the well-being of the families.

The Knyazyans have been living in a metal container for 20 years. They moved here after marriage and lived in the absence of basic housing conditions. The father of the family, Sergo, tried to build a house, but could not go further than building the walls of the house. The efforts were useless due to the lack of financial resources and many other existing problems. The family continued living in a metal container nurturing the hope of having a home one day.

“My son and I work hard to provide for the everyday needs of the family, but we are not able to continue the construction of the house. We live without any housing conditions; there is neither a bathroom nor a kitchen in the metal container. There is only dampness that comes with rains, and cold walls. Thanks to your support, the dream of my family to have a home will become a reality,” said Sergo, the family father.

The heads and staff members of the partnering organizations joined the family for house construction to give them hope for a bright future.

“We kick start the first construction of this year. The long cherished dream of this family will be made true, which have been united by a willingness to be useful to our compatriots. That is one of the most important achievements of the program. That urge to help others, the empathy, willingness and purpose are very important for the construction. I am confident that this positive energy will fill this home with joy and light. And if everyone is united to be useful to one another, our country will flourish,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Owing to the housing program implemented together with VivaCell-MTS, the Knyazyan family will soon feel the happiness of having own a home. I give great importance to also helping families with volunteering activities. We aim to assist families to build their homes and to inspire faith in the future,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.