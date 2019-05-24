Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Australia - Canberra Branch has organised the first Armenian Genocide Commemoration event to be held in the Australian Capital Territory. It will take place on June 5.

Dr. Panayiotis Diamadis, who is Vice President of the Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, will be the keynote speaker at the event marking the 104th anniversary of the genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire against its Christian Armenian, Greek and Assyrian minorities during World War I.

The Canberra Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening will take place at the Reception Room in the ACT Legislative Assembly.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.