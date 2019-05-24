Graduates of VivaStart program receive certificates

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS continues contributing to the professional development of students. Starting from 2015 Armenia’s leading telecommunication operator has been implementing VivaStart educational program aimed at the development of necessary skills among future professionals and creation of solid grounds for their careers.

Students from various universities of Armenia get an opportunity to familiarize with business processes at various services centers, as well as get knowledge about work ethics and corporate culture. An experience of the kind helps them build their own career with more confidence.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian handed over certificates to the first group of 2019 graduates of the program. This time the program involved 32 students from various regions and universities. Among other things, students learnt how to communicate efficiently with subscribers, got acquainted with the products and services offered by the Company, and the ways to skillfully market those offers.

Three students with the highest graduation scores – Nelly Tadevosyan, Hasmik Alexanyan, and Levon Mkrtchyan, - received Samsung Galaxy SM-A305F/ A30 smartphones.

“Our Company views VivaStart as an important platform for those at the start of their career. The program is an opportunity to see work processes from inside, get necessary skills and shape tools to independently make decisions, and orient oneself at work. One of the crucial purposes of the course is the development of business communication skills. I congratulate you and believe that the experience you obtained at our Company will be a good starting point in paving your way to success,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

326 students have so far participated in the program since 2015. In this period more than 44 students with best performance manifested in the course of their studies have joined VivaCell-MTS staff.