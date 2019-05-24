Militants beat back Syrian army’s attempted advance in Latakia
May 24, 2019 - 17:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack to advance in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, May 23, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 4th Division troops, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the southwestern axis of Kabani in a bid to enter this strategic mountaintop town in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeast Latakia.
However, the Syrian Army’s attempted advance would once again be foiled by the militant groups, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The Syrian Arab Army reported seven casualties during the attack.
Since the start of May, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly stormed this area in a bid to seal off the Latakia Governorate from the militants. Thus far, all of their attempts have been repelled by the militants.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Graduates of VivaStart program receive certificates VivaStart is aimed at the development of necessary skills among future professionals and creation of solid grounds for their careers.
Harvey Weinstein reaches $44 mln deal over alleged sexual misconduct Weinstein and former associates have reached the settlement to resolve civil lawsuits over his alleged sexual misconduct.
Mkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of Commons Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.