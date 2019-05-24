Militants beat back Syrian army’s attempted advance in Latakia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack to advance in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, May 23, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their 4th Division troops, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the southwestern axis of Kabani in a bid to enter this strategic mountaintop town in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeast Latakia.

However, the Syrian Army’s attempted advance would once again be foiled by the militant groups, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The Syrian Arab Army reported seven casualties during the attack.

Since the start of May, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly stormed this area in a bid to seal off the Latakia Governorate from the militants. Thus far, all of their attempts have been repelled by the militants.