Three Armenians included in list of world’s top 30 violinists

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ranker Portal recently published the list of the world’s most prominent violinists of our time. 30 violinists were included in the list, 3 of whom are Armenians.

Samvel Yervinyan and Sergey Khachatryan represent Armenia while Ara Malikian represents Spain, culturavrn.ru reports.

The published list also includes Itzhak Perlman (USA-Israel), Hilary Hahn (USA), Maxim Vengerov (Russia-Israel), David Garrett (Germany), Anne-Sophie Mutter (Germany), Leonidas Kavakos (Greece), Sarah Chang (USA-Korea), Pinchas Zukerman (Israel), Joshua Bell (USA), etc.

The final list was based on the votes of thousands of fans of classical music.