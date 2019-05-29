Damage to state worth AMD 8․672 billion revealed in MD purchases during 3 months of 2019, AMD 2.488 billion already recovered

PanARMENIAN.Net - During the first quarter of 2019, for the purchase of property, property alienation and social security of military servicemen for Armenian Ministry of Defence, AMD 8.672 billion worth damage to the state has been recorded due to alleged abuses.

As per the observations for the same period of 2018, the recorded damage to the state was estimated to be AMD 203.3 million, meaning about 42 times less than the first quarter of 2019. According to the Public Relations Department of RA Prosecutor General's Office, AMD 2.488 billion have already been recovered from the damage, while measures are being taken to restore the rest of the damage within the framework of the preliminary investigation of criminal cases. 76 observations were implemented during the first quarter of the year as a result of which 41 violations were registered. Taking into account the fact that 22 cases of the registered violations revealed data containing evidence of a crime, criminal-procedural materials were prepared. Criminal cases were initiated for the 8 of those from the total 22.