Parliament to discuss tax code during June extraordinary session

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Head of the Committee on Economic Issues and Investments of the National Parliament, Babken Tunyan announced that the large package of the tax code changes will be included in the agenda of the plenary session in the first reading during the extraordinary session on the first ten days of June.

Tunyan reminded that the Committee on Economic Issues approved the package of the tax code changes which had been initiated by the government.

“However the four-day session was not included as it was quite busy, and the topic of the tax code had to be discussed for a longer time. And hence it was decided to not be included. I would like to tell to all business people to remain calm as the new code will be approved within the stated deadlines”, said Tunyan.

Earlier, the government had presented the package of changes in the tax code to legislative bodies.