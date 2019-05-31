OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (the United States of America) as well as the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk made an official announcement after the regional visit from May 27 to 30.

It was stated that the main objective of the visit was the assessment of the situation on the contact line and on the international border as well as the continuation of discussions initiated with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia on March 29 in Vienna and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries on April 15 in Moscow”, states the announcement.

“At the request of the sides, the Co-Chairs made concrete proposals on the next steps in the settlement process, including on humanitarian and security measures. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan accepted the Co-Chairs’ proposal on meeting under their umbrella in the nearest future and they will publish details on this subject within a reasonable timeframe”, reads the announcement.

The Co-Chairs also expressed their concerns regarding the recent victims and urged the sides to show restraint behavior within possibilities as well as avoid further tension in the situation.