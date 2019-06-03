// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Airways to have regular flights to Tehran from June 15

Armenia Airways to have regular flights to Tehran from June 15
June 3, 2019 - 18:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Air Company Armenia Airways will start having Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan regular flights from June 15. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of the company.

The flights will be every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday and since June 24 daily flights will be available. One way ticket will cost at least AMD 69,000.

Aircompany Armenia currently also offers regular flights to Tehran.

 Top stories
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 millionArmenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Armenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two monthsArmenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two months
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mineCourt orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine
Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Romanian carrier TAROM sells two Airbus A310 to Armenia Airways
Business Armenia promotes investment at EBRD's London event
Armenia among world’s innovation achievers, says UN report
IMF raises Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 to 6%
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Social Security 6 employees accused of stealing business trip petrol and travel costs
Child victims of trafficking to receive lump-sum support worth AMD 250,000 from government
Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions
Petition for arresting accused in March 1 case, Vahagn Harutyunyan was rejected