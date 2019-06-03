Armenia Airways to have regular flights to Tehran from June 15
June 3, 2019 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Air Company Armenia Airways will start having Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan regular flights from June 15. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of the company.
The flights will be every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday and since June 24 daily flights will be available. One way ticket will cost at least AMD 69,000.
Aircompany Armenia currently also offers regular flights to Tehran.
