Petition for arresting accused in March 1 case, Vahagn Harutyunyan was rejected
June 3, 2019 - 21:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction has refused the petition of the investigator for arresting the former head of the March 1 case, Vahagn Harutyunyan, as a precautionary measure, Harutunyan’s lawyer, Mihran Poghosyan announced.
Vahagn Harutyunyan was charged under Article 38-349, Part 3, Point 1 of the RA Criminal Code (Assisting the investigator in falsifying the evidence on the criminal case).
Later on, the accusation was supplemented by several articles of the Criminal Code, including the characteristics of Article 308 (Part 2) (Abuse of official authority, which negligently caused grave consequences) and Article 309, Part 2 (Transcript of Authorized Powers coupled with violence, weapons, or special means).
Top stories
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
