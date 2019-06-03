Child victims of trafficking to receive lump-sum support worth AMD 250,000 from government

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Parliament fully approved the proposed changes and additions to the RA law on “Identification and support for trafficked persons and exploitation” by second reading.

It is expected that exploited children will receive lump-sum support from the government worth AMD 250.000 until reaching the age of 18,

The Changes, in particular, will contribute to the improvement of child protection mechanisms and will enhance the effectiveness of the existing system.

A regulation which will contribute to the development of a referral procedure for trafficked and exploited children as well as create clear cooperation frameworks between state and territorial bodies is also planned.