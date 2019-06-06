Made-in-Armenia TV sets hit the shelves
June 6, 2019 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adamian flat-screen TV sets produced in Armenia have already hit the shelves, the government said in a Facebook post.
The 14 employees of the International Manufacturing Group ensemble up to 300 devices each day, with the producer set to manufacture smart television sets in the near future.
The new TV factory was inaugurated in December 2018 after businessmen from Armenia, Syria and lebanon invested $4.5 million. Investments worth $10 million are expected in the future.
The Armenian-made home appliances are also set be exported.
Top stories
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Partner news
Latest news
Hospital refutes jailed former lawmaker has gone into a coma Deputy director of Grigor Lusavorish medical center in Yerevan has refuted earlier media publications.
Bodies of climbers, 11 tonnes of rubbish collected in Everest clean-up A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 11 tonnes of rubbish and four dead bodies from the mountain.
Council of Europe: Azerbaijan has not implemented priority recommendations ECRI recommended that the authorities create conditions under which a diverse and independent civil society can develop.
Armenia unveils WCIT 2019 Asian businessmen Aleksandr Yesayan has presented preparations for the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of 60 companies.