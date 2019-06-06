EU set to provide Armenia €65 million assistance in 2019
June 6, 2019 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has revealed that the European Union will provide Armenia assistance worth €65 million in 2019.
Addressing a discussion on the budget performance report for 2018, the Foreign Minister said the amount of assistance provided by the EU has increased year-on-year.
“The EU support to Armenia for 2019 is €40 million. An additional €25 million fund is also planned. In other words, about €65 million will be provided by the EU "
Top stories
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Partner news
Latest news
You can soon see Jupiter and its largest moons with binoculars Jupiter will be clearly visible, and those wanting to catch a glimpse of its moons will only need a pair of binoculars.
Researchers examine inflammation could impact level of motivation Researchers examine new evidence about how low-grade inflammation could impact a person's level of motivation.
Buffon leaves Paris Saint-Germain after one season Posting on his Instagram account, Buffon praised the club fans for making him so welcome during his short stay.
Telomere length unaffected by smoking: study This suggests that adult telomere length should be considered a static biomarker that changes relatively little during adult life.