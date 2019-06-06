EU set to provide Armenia €65 million assistance in 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has revealed that the European Union will provide Armenia assistance worth €65 million in 2019.

Addressing a discussion on the budget performance report for 2018, the Foreign Minister said the amount of assistance provided by the EU has increased year-on-year.

“The EU support to Armenia for 2019 is €40 million. An additional €25 million fund is also planned. In other words, about €65 million will be provided by the EU "