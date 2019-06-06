Hospital refutes jailed former lawmaker has gone into a coma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy director of Grigor Lusavorich medical center in Yerevan has refuted earlier media publications suggesting that jailed former lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan has fallen into a coma.

While Artak Manukyan confirmed that the former Major General's condition has deteriorated dramatically, he denied that the ex-member of parliament is in coma.

Grigoryan has been transferred to a civilian medical facility in the early hours of the Thursday, June 6.

On June 17, 2018, the National Security Service published video footage of special forces searching the mansion and recreation area belonging to the former lawmaker, retired general, ex-chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.

Hundreds of boxes with military T-shirts, socks, medicines, bandages collected by schoolchildren and various groups for military personnel during the April war in the Karabakh conflict zone of 2016, hundreds of boxes of condensed milk, pasta, tomato paste, sunflower oil, canned meat were found in the warehouse, as were hygiene products, toilet paper. Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and embezzlement.