// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian forces withdraw from base in northern Hama after militant attack

Russian forces withdraw from base in northern Hama after militant attack
June 7, 2019 - 09:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian troops have withdrawn from their base in Tal Salba on Thursday, June 6 evening after militants launched several artillery shells towards their positions, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from the front, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began hammering the Russian base at Tal Salba in northern Hama after seizing several sites from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The Russian Air Force has responded to these attacks by launching heavy airstrikes over the Hama-Idlib axis; this has temporarily halted the militant shelling on the Tal Salba area.

The Russian military has a large presence inside the towns of Mhardeh and Al-Sqaylabiyeh; it is very unlikely that they will be withdrawing from these government strongholds, as thousands of civilians live there.

Photo. Reuters
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Russian forces withdraw from base in northern Hama after jihadist attack
 Top stories
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Turkish divestment bill passes California Assembly
Militants beat back Syrian army’s attempted advance in Latakia
U.S. hits Julian Assange with 18 charges in new indictment
Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Former French PM will attend Summit of Minds in Armenia Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin in Yerevan.
ADB reaffirms commitment to support Armenia's growth Shixin Chen met President Armen Sarkissian; Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan; Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.
Armenia Justice Minister resigns Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan has submitted his resignation, Zeynalyan himself revealed in a Facebook post.
PM says Georgia deserves NATO, EU membership Bakhtadze said that membership in the European Union and NATO is the choice of the Georgian people.