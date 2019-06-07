Russian forces withdraw from base in northern Hama after militant attack
June 7, 2019 - 09:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian troops have withdrawn from their base in Tal Salba on Thursday, June 6 evening after militants launched several artillery shells towards their positions, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a report from the front, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began hammering the Russian base at Tal Salba in northern Hama after seizing several sites from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
The Russian Air Force has responded to these attacks by launching heavy airstrikes over the Hama-Idlib axis; this has temporarily halted the militant shelling on the Tal Salba area.
The Russian military has a large presence inside the towns of Mhardeh and Al-Sqaylabiyeh; it is very unlikely that they will be withdrawing from these government strongholds, as thousands of civilians live there.
Photo. Reuters
