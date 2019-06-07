Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan did not discuss Karabakh conflict
June 7, 2019 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement at their meeting on Thursday, June 6, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“The Karabakh conflict was not discussed in detail," he said.
"The conversation focused on bilateral relations and various aspects of trade and economic cooperation."
Pashinyan who is paying a working visit to St. Petersburg met Putin in the Konstantinovsky Palace. Welcoming Pashinyan, Putin hailed relations between the two countries as special.
