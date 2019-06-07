Israel could open IT sector representation in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Aharon Aharon, Director General of the Innovation Agency of the Israeli Ministry of Economy, to discuss the possibility of establishing an Israeli IT sector representation in Armenia.

Highlighting the need for developing cooperation between Armenia and Israel in the field of high technologies, the Prime Minister noted that this area is one of the priorities of the Government of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the goal of his government is to make the high-tech industry a driving force behind the economy and, to this end, the Executive will use its whole toolkit to stimulate the development of the sphere.

The Premier advised that the World IT Congress will be held in Yerevan this fall, and invited Israeli companies to take part in that major event.

Aharon Aharon thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the meeting and for inviting Israeli companies to attend the Yerevan Congress. He stressed the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in the field of information technology and noted the importance of expanding interaction between the respective private sectors. He pointed out that Armenian-Israeli cooperation in the field of high technologies can have great prospects and went on to assure that the Israeli government is also interested in developing and strengthening ties with Armenia.

Aharon Aharon expressed confidence that numerous Israeli companies will take part in the Yerevan Congress. Noting that the Government of Israel has been paying great attention to the technological sector since 1971, Aharon Aharon presented the steps that have contributed to the development of the industry. He proposed to consider the possibility of creating an Israeli IT sector representation in Armenia and signing an interstate agreement.

Welcoming the proposal of the Director of the Innovation Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Israel, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted the importance of practical steps in this direction.