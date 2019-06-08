Turkey says has "neutralized" 43 PKK members in northern Iraq
June 8, 2019 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday, June 8 a total of 43 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been “neutralized” so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago, Reuters reports.
The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “Operation Claw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region, on June 27 with artillery and air strikes followed by operations by commando brigades.
The PKK militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk. Ankara said the operation aimed to destroy shelters and caves used by the PKK and “neutralize” its members - a term it commonly uses to refer to deaths, but also to those wounded or captured.
“43 PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of Operation Claw, which has continued successfully for 13 days in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
It said 53 mines and improvised explosive devices had been destroyed and 74 caves and shelters used by the PKK were made unusable, adding that it had also seized weapons and ammunition belonging to the militants.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers took measures to silence the rival and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Iraq launches first bus line to Armenia The route seeks to develop "international transport and openness to neighboring countries and regional countries."
Armenian Genocide commemoration held in Canberra Dr. Diana Antonosyan was the MC, who welcomed guests before an Acknowledgement of Country was delivered by Sarine Soghomonian.
Glendale City Council member resigns to work in Armenia government Zareh Sinanyan submitted a letter resigning his position on Glendale City Council effective immediately.