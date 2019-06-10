President: Armenia wants to build cooperation with Belarus in IT
June 10, 2019 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is interested in promoting cooperation with Belarus in the IT sector, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told the ONT TV Channel on 9 June, BelTA reports.
“I have seen Belarus as a developed country. I liked not only stability and predictability, but also a great focus on science and education. I toured the National Academy of Sciences, met with the academia, and visited one of research institutes. As a former scientist, I was very glad to see that Belarus sets great store by science and science-intensive manufacturing,” Sarkissian said.
Belarus and Armenia have another common interest, which is information technology. In this regard, the Armenian president cited the role of human capital in the development of the country.
Sarkissian added that he would like to see Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko as a guest in Armenia.
He said that he would come to Belarus again on an official visit to learn more about the country and discuss in detail possible avenues of cooperation in areas like food safety, new technology and artificial intelligence.
