Armenia among most popular destinations for Russians in 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 20 countries preferred for travel by Russian tourists for 2019, analytical agency TurStat reveals.

The agency has unveiled a rating of countries popular among Russians in the first quarter of 2019.

Accordingly, tourist trips to Armenia have increased by 19% to 94,000 in the first three months of 2019 against the same period last year.

The remaining 19 popular destinations are Abkhazia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Thailand, China, Estonia, Ukraine, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, Poland, Georgia, Vietnam, Spain, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and France.

TurStat reported earlier that Armenia is among the five best CIS destinations suitable for sightseeing holidays.