Dutch parliament slams Erdogan’s comments on Armenian Genocide
June 11, 2019 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Dutch House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 11 adopted a resolution condemning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s April 24 comments concerning the victims of the Armenian Genocide, lawmaker Alen Simonyan said in a Facebook post.
Erdogan said back then that the deportation of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century was “appropriate at the time.”
The “deportation of Armenian gangs who were massacring Muslims including women, children and elderly people in the Eastern Anatolia region was the most appropriate act at that time,” Erdogan said. “No group or state has been able to prove their claims on the Armenian issue with archive documents.”
The document adopted by the parliament of the Netherlands obliges the government to inform the Turkish authorities on the lawmakers stance.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, including the Netherlands, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium: UN watchdog The assessment comes at a time of increased US-Iranian confrontation, a year after Washington abandoned the nuke deal.
Boris Johnson hung up on Trump, thought it was a prank call The British politician revealed the anecdote during an interview, remarking “The person had a mild Irish accent."
New "Frozen 2" official trailer lands online (video) The trailer begins the the same way the teaser did in February, with Elsa running at a dark and stormy sea.
Egypt: King Tut statue up for auction in London might have been stolen Egypt is attempting to halt the sale of a statue at Christie's in London over concerns that it may have been stolen.