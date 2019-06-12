New members join Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

PanARMENIAN.Net - New Members joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and more members co-sponsored the bipartisan Armenian Genocide resolution as a result of successful meetings led by the Armenian Assembly of America.

The Armenian Assembly, along with its state chairs and grassroots activists, met with a host of congressional offices to discuss strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations, co-sponsoring House Resolution 296, and joining the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. As a result of these meetings, Representatives Nanette Barragan (D-CA), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ), Katie Porter (D-CA), and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joined the Armenian Caucus, bringing it to 116 Members, and over 100 Members supporting H.Res.296.

"For years, the Armenian community's vibrant culture has been an integral presence in Los Angeles and across the country. I'm honored to be a member of the Armenian Caucus and look forward to joining my colleagues in working on issues that matter to Armenian-Americans," Rep. Barragan told the Armenian Assembly.

"As a new member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of lawmakers as we build stronger economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties with the people of Armenia," Rep. Spanberger said to the Armenian Assembly. "I'm also proud to represent many Armenian Americans across Virginia's 7th district."

Throughout April and May, the Assembly met with numerous offices on Capitol Hill as well as in their districts, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Judy Chu (D-CA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), John Curtis (R-UT), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ), Ann Kuster (D-NH), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Mike Levin (D-CA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Richard Neal (D-MA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ), Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Katie Porter (D-CA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), David Schweikert (R-AZ), Ross Spano (R-FL), Norma Torres (D-CA), and Rob Wittman (R-VA), among others.

Assembly’s State Chairs Herman and his wife Laura Purutyan from Massachusetts, Armineh Ghazarian from Maryland, Paul Sookiasian from Pennsylvania, Meganoosh Avakian from Virginia, along with members and supporters such as Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program participant Armen Kaprelian from Arizona and Drs. Alice and Ara Apkarian from Orange County, California were instrumental in encouraging U.S. Representatives to join the Armenian Caucus and co-sponsor the Armenian Genocide resolution.