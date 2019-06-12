Arsen Babajanyan's "Goodbye, Bird" chamber opera to debut in Munich

PanARMENIAN.Net - The premiere of Armenian composer Arsen Babajanyan's "Goodbye, Bird" chamber opera based on a novel of the same name by writer Aram Pachyan is scheduled for February 2020 in Munich.

The novel was first published in 2012, with the revised version released in 2017. "Goodbye, Bird" has been translated and published in English, while Arabic and French versions will be revealed in the near feature.

The creative team of the project is diverse. Babajanyan, Pachyan, choreographer and dancer Lyuba Avvakova and animator Eva Muradyan are involved in the executive team.

According to the Munich-based composer, the chamber opera will differ with its unique style and concept, as well as the particular combination of different art directions.

The first work-in-progress performance was held on May 2, when the artists a presented short dance performance after working in Munich HIER = JETZT open platform for a month.

On May 3, at Villa Waldberta Art Residence, where Pachyan and Muradyan had a three-month scholarship, the team presented an unusual performance during which excerpts from the novel were read in German and Armenian languages.

The theatrical performance was accompanied by Babajanyan's electronic music written specifically for that occasion, followed by Muradyan's sketches and photography exhibition, mostly with Armenian motives.

The project is supported by a number of international organizations, including the Munich City Hall and the Armenian Embassy in Germany.

The organizer and interpreter of the project is ARTCONCEPT International Association, which has realised various cultural events and festivals in Armenia and in different corners of the world.

You can follow "Goodbye, Bird" chamber opera creative activity on their Facebook and Instagram pages.