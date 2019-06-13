Armenia improves standing in Global Peace Index
June 13, 2019 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was ranked 118th among 163 countries in the 2019 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
The nation has thus improved its standing by three notches against last year.
Armenia’s regional neighbors were ranked as follows: Georgia – 99th, Azerbaijan 130th, Turkey -152nd and Iran – 129th.
Iceland preserved its status as the most peaceful country, while Afghanistan ended up in the bottom end.
