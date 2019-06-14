Mogherini describes relations with Armenia as "excellent"
June 14, 2019 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has described relations between the bloc and Armenia as "excellent."
Mogherini hailed “democratic reforms” implemented in Armenia after chairing, together with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, a second session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council.
The council is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the landmark Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by the two sides in 2017.
“The implementation of our agreement is proceeding well,” Mogherini told a joint news conference with Mnatsakanyan in Brussels. “The dialogue, cooperation and partnership we have on different issues … is excellent, and we also have good plans for the future.”
“Based on the country’s performance, democratic reforms during the last year, the EU will allocate an additional 25 million euros this year, bringing the total allocation for this year to 65 million euros, to support Armenia in its reforms and in implementing effectively our agreement,” Mogherini said.
