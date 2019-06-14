Rep Speier rallies support for $40 mln more appropriation for Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D-CA) took to the U.S. House floor on Thursday, June 13 to make the case for an amendment - backed by fellow Caucus leaders Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) - allocating an additional $40 million in democracy aid to Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

"We thank Congresswoman Speier for her principled leadership in seeking $40 million in additional funding to help strengthen Armenia's remarkable political transition," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. "We look forward to the adoption of her amendment and to this new funding contributing meaningfully to the continued development of Armenia's democratic and civil society institutions, and - ultimately - to broadening and deepening the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership."

Rep. Speier spoke passionately about Armenia's "Velvet Revolution" during House consideration of the Fiscal Year 2020 Foreign Aid Bill, noting that "it is very important at this point in time that we do everything in our power to support this new democracy." Citing an earlier U.S. commitment of $60 million to assist Armenia's democratic transformation, Rep. Speier argued more is needed. "Armenia has a rare and potentially fleeting window of opportunity to consolidate and build upon its democratic gains. [...] Armenia has earned a clear signal that the United States supports its democratic transformation and resources will be brought to them to carry out that transformation."