VivaCell-MTS, FPWC work for better infrastructure in rural Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) continue the responsible partnership for addressing important problems in remote regions of Armenia. Within the framework of the ecovillages’ network development project in Armenia, another problem has been solved. The village of Zaritap, Zaritap community of Vayots Dzor region, has been equipped with an outdoor lighting energy-saving system. The project was implemented in two stages.

In 2017, with the cooperation of the parties, an external lighting system with 41 LED lamps has been installed. As a result, an area extending through 1,500 meters was illuminated. In the second phase of the project, another 42 LED lamps have been installed, doubling the lighted area. In general, as a result of two-years’ project, a significant part of the streets of the Zaritap village were illuminated, covering about 3,000 meters long area. 83 LED lamps are mounted.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the founder of FPWC Ruben Khachatryan, Zaritap community head Simon Babayan, and community members participated in the launching ceremony of the energy-saving system.

“We always paid importance to projects, which have a lasting impact. Especially when it comes to borderland villages, where there is need for such projects. It seems this project solves just an issue of outdoor illumination, but there is more to that: the real impact is seen now and will be seen years after. This is a chance to manage the modest budget of the community with more efficiency: the means saved as a result of using energy-saving system will be used for other purposes. Let alone the environmental uses, the perspectives of enlivening community life and psychological support the project will bring to the community, of which we have spoken many times. I am happy to see yet another village with new system of illumination succeeds,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The partners consider the targeted development of the infrastructure in Armenia's regions, the application of the newest technologies in nature protection, as extremely important. It contributes not only to the protection of environment, but also increases the efficiency of energy saving and supports the community development.

Unlike other lamps, the LED lamps are more efficient and durable, and can be used longer, consuming 80% less electric energy.

The streets of Zaritap will be illuminated in the summer from 21:00 to 01:00, and in the winter from 18:00 to 23:00. On holidays the lighting will be provided, all night long.