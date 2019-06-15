140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 140 ceasefire violations - more than 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 9 to 15, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also used grenade launchers in the reporting period.

The soldiers of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army took measures to silence the rival and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.