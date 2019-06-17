Armenia determined to built country with European standards: FM
June 17, 2019 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is determined to built a country with European standards, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the 2019-2022 Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia on Monday, June 17.
Mnatsakanyan said the launch of the program is welcoming, Aysor.am reports.
“I remember it was in 2012 when we presented the first action plan program. It that it was an important tool for supporting reforms in Armenia,” he said, stressing that this year the ambitions are higher and the budget reaches to $18,9 million.
The Minister stressed that they get many positive reactions from the donor community.
“We have calculated that about 57% is already pledged for the implementation of 2019-2022 actions. It is an excellent result,” the minister said.
“Armenia showed that it is seriously determined to built a country with European standards and it stands firmly on joint values of democracy and human rights. I am fully convinced that we have best preconditions to serve this important program to the needs of our country.”
