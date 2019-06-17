Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions
June 17, 2019 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Saturday, June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
Tonoyan was able to learn more about the operational situation in that part of the border, the engineering works in combat positions, also monitoring the rival’s posts.
At the end of the visit, the Minister gave orders to the commander.
