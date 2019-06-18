Council of Europe reaffirms support to judicial reform in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, June 17 hosted a delegation led by Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, who conveyed readiness of CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland's support to the judicial reform in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of closer cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the Council of Europe, including the advancement of a democratic development agenda. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the judicial reform is a priority on his government’s agenda. The Premier appreciated the practical steps taken by the Council of Europe in support of the ongoing reforms, including the CoE high-ranking representatives’ recent visit to our country.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni conveyed warm greetings and the readiness of CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland to support the judicial reform. In this context, she evoked the Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan for 2019-2022, which officially kicked off Monday. While introducing the key directions specified in the Action Plan, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni assured that the Council of Europe is ready for close cooperation in implementing the reforms initiated by the Armenian authorities.

The Premier said the ultimate goal of the ongoing reforms is to strengthen citizens’ confidence in the judicial system. He stressed that the Government seeks to achieve real changes in various fields of public life.

The sides weighed in on the electoral system reform, the steps planned in this direction and other topical issues on the agenda of democratic reforms.