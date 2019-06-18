// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh welcomes efforts to establish direct ties with U.S.

Artsakh welcomes efforts to establish direct ties with U.S.
June 18, 2019 - 13:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Ani Sargsyan, hassaid that the country highly appreciates the consistent efforts of U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone aimed at establishing direct ties between Artsakh and the United States.

Her comments came in response to an inquiry by Aparaj agency concerning Pallone's June 13 statement in Congress on the need to lift the ban for U.S. officials to visit Artsakh.

"We believe [the statement] will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable," Sargsyan said.

"We are convinced that the dialogue between Artsakh and the United States, as well as the other two OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries through direct official contacts at various levels will create favorable conditions for comprehensive discussions and for finding ways for the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and become an important contribution to the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus."

“We must remain committed to strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, removing barriers to dialogue, and resolving status and security issues that have hindered discussions in the past,” said Rep. Pallone had said.

“Allowing direct and open dialogue and allowing our diplomats to have a presence on the ground as necessary and when safe is the only way for the United States to help bring this conflict to a resolution.”

 Top stories
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarksArmenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Armenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-GeneralArmenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-General
Movses Abelian brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs.
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in BrusselsArmenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.
Internet is affecting the human brain, says study There is one thing that scientists are still unsure of: What effect is the online world having on human brains?
Reality TV encourages underage drinking and smoking: experts Five popular reality series featured much more often in those programmes than on other primetime shows.
Facebook posts can predict diabetes, anxiety, depression: Study Your Facebook posts may help identify conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, depression and psychosis.