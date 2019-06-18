Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled (one time password) cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.

From now one, Ameriabank cardholders have the opportunity to set their bank card password on their own by getting a one-time password sent to the phone number registered in the bank.

With OTP-enabled cards, customers do not have to order a new card in case they forget their PIN code as it can easily be replaced with a new password via any of the bank’s ATMs.

