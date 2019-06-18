Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards
June 18, 2019 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled (one time password) cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.
From now one, Ameriabank cardholders have the opportunity to set their bank card password on their own by getting a one-time password sent to the phone number registered in the bank.
With OTP-enabled cards, customers do not have to order a new card in case they forget their PIN code as it can easily be replaced with a new password via any of the bank’s ATMs.
The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the 2018 year reportable data.
